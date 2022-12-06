Alamgir Shaikh elected SABSA president

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, was elected as the President of the South Asian Billiards Sports Association (SABSA) for four years during its AGM held in Dhaka the other day.

According to a media release issued by the PBSA here on Monday, Alamgir was unanimously chosen as the SABSA President in the AGM which was convened on the sidelines of the 2nd SAARC Snooker Championship 2022.

In a brief conversation with ‘The News’ here on Monday, Alamgir Shaikh vowed to generate more activities at the regional level besides taking care of continental and global events during his tenure as the helmsman of the SABSA.