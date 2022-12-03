DEA to help build Customs Intelligence capacity

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered delegation of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of the US Department of Justice led by the Country Attaché for Pakistan Jaffrey A. Konvalinka Friday called on DG Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad.

Mr. Faiz explained to the delegation the core functions of the Customs Intelligence and highlighted that the organization did not operate randomly but carried out its operations on the basis of credible information.

He told the delegation that they had fairly good expertise in gathering information and the success rate of their hits was more than 90%. He said the DEA’s support will certainly improve Pakistan’s capacity.

Jaffrey Konvalinka said the DEA was established in 1973 and today it had more than 4,000 located in hundreds of offices across the country and around the world to fulfil its mission. He said the primary function of DEA was interdiction of controlled substances throughout the world by collection, analysis and dissemination of information on their movement.

He assured Mr. Faiz of the DEA’s support in capacity building of Directorate General of Customs Intelligence for speedy information gathering and quality post-seizure investigations. The opening of a dedicated communication channel for improved coordination between the two agencies was also agreed during the meeting.