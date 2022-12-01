Strengthening ties

This letter refers to the news report ‘Hina Rabbani Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul’ (November 29, 2022). This is a significant interaction between the two neighbours. The Pakistani side has sent one of its most qualified and proficient politicians when it comes to foreign affairs.

We should aim to boost commerce and trade ties between our two countries, and more agreements should be signed by both sides to strengthen business relations. After the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, our region has the chance to manage its problems without outside interference. We must not let this chance slip.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada