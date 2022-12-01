Strengthening ties

This letter refers to the news report ‘Hina Rabbani Khar holds political talks with Afghan FM in Kabul’ (November 29, 2022). This is a significant interaction between the two neighbours. The Pakistani side has sent one of its most qualified and proficient politicians when it comes to foreign affairs.
We should aim to boost commerce and trade ties between our two countries, and more agreements should be signed by both sides to strengthen business relations. After the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, our region has the chance to manage its problems without outside interference. We must not let this chance slip.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
There is no denying the fact that Ishaq Dar is trying to implement the failed policies of the 90s in 2022. During the...
Almost everyone in the world has been told to remain silent when they go into the library. Sadly, it seems Pakistanis...
This refers to the letter ‘Harmful App’ by Abdul Sattar. The letter highlights the negative aspects of TikTok....
The people of this country see and experience iniquity and injustice everywhere. No place are these twin evils more...
According to the WHO, air pollution reduces life expectancy by over two years. Unfortunately, as shocking as these...
This refers to the news report ‘No general elections if KP, Punjab PAs dissolved: ECP’ . The ECP has squashed any...
Comments