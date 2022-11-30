Cricket kits to be distributed among flood-hit children

LAHORE:Sarwar Foundation, with the efforts of founder Ch Sarwar and Chairperson Perveen Sarwar, will distribute cricket kits among the children of flood-hit areas in collaboration with British Airways, Football for Peace, ECB and Lord’s Taverners.

The Sarwar Foundation along with other associates is bringing in 1.2 tons of cricket equipment for schools affected by flooding to assist children to return to a sense of normality and assist their development.

The cricket kits have reached in Pakistan which includes a total of 2,733 items of 70 cricket bats, 132 balls, 98 pairs of cricket pads, 71 pairs of cricket gloves, 32 helmets, and other protective equipment including wickets keeping pads and gloves and cricket clothing (trousers, shirts, jumpers, hats) for children to rehabilitate their mental and physical health.

England Cricket Board also wanted to build resilience in flood-hit children who have no home or schools left. Children's school games ingrain empathy in them and sports diplomacy is key to rebuilding their mental capabilities for which this partnership is providing equipment to get them involved in physical activities.

British Airways and Sarwar Foundation will provide the kits, clothes and duvets to the flood affectees in Sindh and Balochistan. This partnership is supporting 40,000 marginalised children with back-to-school kits.

certificates distribute: University of Education (UOE) organised a ceremony to distribute certificates of appreciation to the teachers, staff and students who actively participated in the relief activities for the countrymen affected by the recent floods.

The ceremony held at UOE Main Campus, Township, was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that although it was not a favour to anyone, but the way the teachers, staff and students worked to help the flood victims, it was commendable.