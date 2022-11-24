Transferred, promoted

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued notification regarding promotion, transfers and postings of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Ahsan Waheed, Secy Transport, was promoted to BS-21 and allowed to continue work at his present place of posting. Kamran Abdullah Siddiqui, Member (Enquiries-III), promoted to BS-21 and allowed to continue work on his present position. Ahmad Ali Zafar, Member CMIT, was promoted to BS-21 and allowed to continue serving on his present post. Tanwir Iqbal Tabassum, Secretary BOR, was promoted to BS-21, transferred and posted as Secretary S Punjab vice Nosheen Malik, already transferred and directed to report S&GAD enabling her to proceed ex-Pakistan leave wef December 25, 2022 to September 30, 2024.

Ms Safina Siddique, CEO (PEIMA), was promoted to BS-20, and after the promotion was transferred and posted as DG Child Protection & Welfare Bureau. Hafiz Anis-ur-Rehman, Controller Printing & Stationery, was promoted to BS-20 and allowed to continue serving on present position. Shafaat Ali, OSD, was promoted to BS-20, posted as DG LG&CD. Zubair Waheed, Member CMIT, promoted to BS-20 and allowed to work on his existing position. Dr Shahinshah Faisal Azim, Special Secy (Development) P&SH, promoted to BS-20 and allowed to continue work on his existing post. Muhammad Iqbal, Sec P&SHD, was promoted to BS-20 and directed to continue serving at his present place of posting. Tariq Khan, OSD, promoted to BS-19, posted as Director (Admin) Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF). Meanwhile, orders regarding transfer of Amjad Ali, Addl DC (Finance & Planning) Nankana Sahib and posting him as Addl DC (General) Narowal were withdrawn, while Muhammad Hanif, Addl DC (General) Narowal, transferred and posted as Addl DC (General) Nankana Sahib. Ghulam Abbas, OSD, and Muhammad Saleem, (OSD, posted as Addl DC (General) Narowal and Addl DC (Finance & Planning) Narowal respectively.