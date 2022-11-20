Russia’s Asylkozhaev wins ITF title

ISLAMABAD: Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) exhibited a ruthless display of quality shots to outplay Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) 6-3, 6-0 for the boys singles title in the ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis Championships (Leg-II) that concluded at the PTF/SDA Complex Courts on Saturday.

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, 16-year-old Amir was seen playing some sizzling forehand shots to surprise the American.

The Russian was too good with his forcing shots and was even seen making full use of his abilities to play attacking shots.

“During the first leg I was not in full groove. I gathered myself well in time for the second where I defeated the first leg winner in the semis. The moment I won the semis, I knew well that I would be in position to win the second which I did easily,” Amir said.

In the ladies final, strong and well built Russian girl Polina Kaibekova defeated Indian Janvi Aswa 6-4, 6-4 to win the title. Just one break in each set was enough for the day. She was defeated in the final of the first leg but in the second she proved her strength beating her Indian opponent in straight sets.

A large number of foreign players (boys/girls) from Turkey, Russia, India, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, USA, Nepal, Malaysia, Moldova, Japan and Pakistan participated in the back to back events.

Aleem Malik CEO-Signature Hotels was the chief guest at the closing ceremony which was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan (SVP-PTF) and Col. Gul Rehman (Secretary-PTF)..

Arif Qureshi Secretary-Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation Management for their support to make the leg-II event a real success.