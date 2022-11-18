Islamabad’s renovated museum inaugurated

Islamabad : Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Thursday inaugurated the recently renovated Islamabad Museum that serves visitors, researchers, students and heritage professionals.

The inauguration was followed by introductory briefing of organization while PM’s aide also chaired an important meeting at Department of Archaeology and Museum (DOAM). PM’s aide on the occasion said the new extension of Islamabad Museum will open new vistas for cultural heritage visitors. A total of 46 artefacts confiscated in the USA have been repatriated to Pakistan and are displayed in the museum.

The new artefacts from reserve collection of Islamabad museum have also been displayed in the museum while the new artefacts from reserve collection of Islamabad museum have also been displayed in the museum. This recent renovation and extension of museum has made great impact on the visitors, researchers, students and heritage professionals and preserving the history has always been priority of the world nations and in this regard Museums play vital role.

Adviser to Prime Minister said that Islamabad museum is home to cultural heritage and encompass the entire history from old age to later Mughal period. In Islamabad, an effort has been made to delineate the saga of evolution of cultures and civilizations in Pakistan through display of artefacts and works of arts. The Museum covers the history of Pakistan through artefacts displayed in chronological order, incorporating one of the earliest man-made tool, dating back to 2 million years, collected from Soan Valley, nine thousands years old objects from Mehrgarh (Baluchistan), artefacts of world celebrated Indus valley civilization and statutory of Gandhara Civilization.

He said the Islamabad Museum has been renovated to extend the splendid attractive and informative display of the museum and the Heritage division has taken strong and result-oriented initiatives to reactivate all the departments working under it.