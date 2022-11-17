SKMT acknowledges support of donor organisations

LAHORE:The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Wednesday organised annual Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility awards to recognise the support of generous donor organisations during 2021 at a local hotel in Lahore.

The event was attended by top representatives of more than a hundred corporate organisations. On the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT, acknowledged the generosity of donors and said over the past 27 years, more than Rs 66 billion had been spent on the treatment of indigent cancer patients. Each year, more than 75 per cent of cancer patients seen at the facilities of Shaukat Khanum receive financially-supported treatment.

He said the organisation functions on the principles of quality and equality, making cancer treatment accessible for deserving patients, which distinguishes it from other charitable institutions. This year, SKMT was awarded full Enterprise Accreditation by the Joint Commission International, which is testament to high standards of clinical excellence available for all patients, across its network of diagnostic and treatment facilities.

Dr Faisal also commented on Pakistan’s third and biggest hospital being constructed in Karachi, which is expected to open in 2023 at a total cost of around Rs 22 billion. He said little drops make the mighty ocean and based on the journeys of Shaukat Khanum Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, the hospital management is confident that the third hospital will become operational towards the end of next year.

The people of Pakistan have shown their trust in SKMT by donating more each year than the year before because they know that the organisation ensures strict transparency in financial matters and its audited annual reports are available publicly. “The continuing support of our generous donors will enable us to expand our footprint and bring hope to thousands of cancer patients,” he concluded.