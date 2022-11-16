CTD nabs facilitator of suicide attack on Shuja Khanzada

LAHORE: The CTD Punjab and intelligence agencies have arrested the facilitator of suicide attack on former home minister of Punjab, Colonel (R) Shuja Khanzada, and recovered explosives from his possession.

A CTD spokesperson said on Tuesday that the arrested person was identified as Abdullah Khan, a resident of Dhadyal district, Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

During the investigation, the accused revealed that he was taking the explosive material to Rawalpindi district and Islamabad for sabotage. The accused belonged to the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and was trained at the Afghanistan center.

The accused was the Mohtamum of Madrasa Ibrahimiya Sayakh. The accused’s father-in-law Masood-ul-Haq Siakhvi and brother-in-law Ibrahim Siakhvi, both proclaimed offenders, were currently residing in the UK.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that he had provided shelter to Hamza Shabbir alias Hafiz and Qari Suhail, who had committed the suicide attack on Colonel (R) Shuja Khanzada Shaheed on the instructions of his father-in-law Masood-ul-Haq Siakhvi.

Qari Suhail was currently in Afghanistan. The accused had also provided shelter to Qaiser Mustafa alias Captain Nauman, who was the mastermind of the attack on Colonel (R) Shuja Khanzada. Qaiser Mustafa was killed in an encounter in Rawalpindi in October 2015.

The accused’s house and madrassa had been used to facilitate terrorists, make suicide vests and store explosives.