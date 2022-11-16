FBR chief vows to fix trade issues

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Asim Ahmad assured to resolve trade issues such as delays in sales tax refunds and clearance of goods in a meeting with a delegation of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Tuesday, a statement said.

The GCCI delegation led by the chamber’s senior vice president Humais Gulzar Mughal visited the FBR headquarter and the FBR chief to apprise him about their issues.

The meeting was also attended by Mukarram Jah Ansari, Member Customs Operations.

The representatives of GCCI highlighted the issues faced by their members, including early payment of sales tax refunds, import of motors scrap, delay in clearance of their goods due to the central bank’s foreign exchange regulations, and 100 percent cash margin restriction on import of aluminum scrap.

The Federal Board of Revenue chairman claimed that more Sales tax refund had been paid

to their members in comparison with the previous year.

He assured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by members of GCCI, especially exports related units.