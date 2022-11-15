Preserving heritage a collective job: Siddiqui

HYDERABAD: A function was organized at the Hyderabad Basant Hall on Monday in connection with the International Children’s Day in which businessman Jahangir Siddiqui, singer Afshan Ahmed, officials of the JS Group, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Abdul Hameed and a large number of children with their parents participated.

Siddiqui shared his childhood memories with the children. Talking to daily Jang and Geo News, he said these children “are our future and it is important to organize such events for them”. He said a modern library for children would be established soon. “If children are provided modern educational facilities and best curricular activities, we can make them not only educated but also mentally positive and strong. We have been working for the betterment of the society and will continue to do so, especially for the protection of culture and heritage. We have completed work on 46 projects including reprinting of old and rare books and restoration of cultural buildings, while a conference will be held in Sehwan on February 23, in which steps will be taken regarding the preservation and restoration of the Sehwan Fort.”

He said more people should come forward to protect culture and heritage as the cultural buildings in Pakistan were in a dilapidated condition. “It is the collective responsibility of all of us to protect the heritage and culture.”

Afshan sang songs and entertained the children. A magic show and art and painting-related activities were also organized. The movie “Donkey King” was shown, which the children watched with enthusiasm.