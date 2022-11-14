Police conduct search operations

Rawalpindi : Police have conducted search and combing operations in different areas here on Sunday, informed the police spokesman.
The operation was carried out under the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of Waris Khan, R. A Bazaar, City, Sadiqabad, Patriata and Civil Lines. He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.
A total of 168 houses, collected data of 100 tenants, 35 shops, 4 hotels, and 496 suspects were questioned during the operation. According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
Islamabad : The Masood Mufti Scholarship has been announced for the students who intended to pursue their studies in...
Rawalpindi : The Ladies of the Indonesian Embassy have amazed the visitors of the 2nd Pindi Food Fest, 2022 at Ayub...
Islamabad : Museums are the important pillars of any society and have multiple roles in terms of the conservation of...
Islamabad : As the cold winds of the winter season have started blowing after the first rain spell of the season, the...
Islamabad : Sensitizing the younger generation about the significance of cultural and archaeological assets is of...
Islamabad : The civic agency has decided in principle to move ahead with the next-generation Intelligent Traffic...
Comments