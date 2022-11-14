Musk will not attend G20 business meet

Nusa Dua, Indonesia: Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, will not go to Indonesia for a business gathering on the sidelines of the G20 summit, but will instead attend virtually, a senior Indonesian official said on Sunday.
Musk, who also owns electric car maker Tesla, was due to speak at the so-called B20 business conference on the resort island of Bali but a court case over his 2018 pay package worth about $56 billion in stock options is slated to begin next week.
“In regards with Elon Musk, he has a trial. He must be present at the court,” Indonesia´s coordinating minister of maritime and investment affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told reporters at the business conference on the eve of the G20 leaders´ summit starting on Tuesday.
