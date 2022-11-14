Sindh excise and taxation dept collects over Rs43.7bn till October

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has issued the details of the tax collection by his department from July 2021 to October 2022.

In the current financial year till October 2022, a total tax of Rs43,700.813 million has been collected, while Rs41,919.470 million in taxes had been collected in the same period in the last financial year.

Chawla said that 3,126.920 million rupees were collected in the form of motor vehicle tax, 36,601.077 million rupees in the form of infrastructure cess, and 125.726 million rupees in the form of professional tax.

He described the overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and directed the officers to speed up their efforts for tax collection. He said a campaign would be started soon to collect taxes from tax-defaulting vehicles. He also requested the tax-defaulting vehicle owners to deposit their taxes on time to avoid any untoward situation.