Month-long MSDS training course concludes

LAHORE : The one-month training course of second batch of Health Managers, Health Professionals, Lab Technologists of public and private sectors hospitals, clinics about Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS), held in collaboration between Institute of Public Health and Punjab Healthcare Commission, has been ended here at the institute on Saturday.

Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir, Chief Executive PHC Dr Saqib Aziz, Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Salarya, faculty members participated in the concluding ceremony. Certificates were distributed among the course participants.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that the performance of the hospitals would surely improve as a result of the full implementation of the minimum service delivery standards formulated by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, to improve the quality of healthcare and diagnosis in hospitals, private clinics and laboratories. There will be an increase in the cleanliness and hygiene situation and the quick recovery of the patients will be possible due to the infection-free environment, which will also reduce the Bed Occupancy Rate resulting in lowering the patient load on the hospitals. Dr Zarfashan appreciated the efforts of Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure quality healthcare in hospitals. Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony, Chief Executive Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Saqib Aziz and Director Clinical Governance Dr Mushtaq Salarya said that the commission has taken strict steps to improve the medical sector and ensure quality medical and diagnostic facilities in hospitals and laboratories for the public.

A complete system of implementation and monitoring is existing which has improved clinical governance and fostered a healthy culture. They thanked IPH Dean Dr Zarfashan Tahir and his team for providing full support in conducting two one-month training courses on Minimum Service Delivery Standards for hospital management doctors, clinicians and lab technologists.

They expressed hope that the cooperation between the two institutions will continue for the betterment of the health sector. At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the course participants.