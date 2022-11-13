Unequipped

Students belonging to the biotechnology botany and biochemistry departments at the University of Turbat are facing a lack of essential science lab equipment. Given the nature of their fields, this constitutes a major impediment to their studies as they are not able to perform and learn lab work.

These students are the future of our country and equipping them with all the tools they need to succeed should be a top priority of the higher education authorities.

Zakia Nasir Ali

Turbat