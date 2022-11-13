Unequipped

Students belonging to the biotechnology botany and biochemistry departments at the University of Turbat are facing a lack of essential science lab equipment. Given the nature of their fields, this constitutes a major impediment to their studies as they are not able to perform and learn lab work.
These students are the future of our country and equipping them with all the tools they need to succeed should be a top priority of the higher education authorities.
Zakia Nasir Ali
Turbat
I would recommend that the Pakistan cricket team should play an aggressive game in today’s T20 World Cup final...
Most countries are now dominated by a consumer culture that worships owning lots of stuff, regardless of whether we...
Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their place in the T20 World Cup final. It was Pakistan’s best...
Children are the future architects of all countries, but in our country, children are deprived of their essential...
Anyone following current affairs is by now aware that incidences of sexual assault and harassment in Pakistan appear...
Recently, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare providers in Sindh have been holding protests over...
Comments