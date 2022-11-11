MoU draft reviewed to identify bodies

LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi reviewed an MoU draft for identification of unidentified bodies in government hospitals.

Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, Additional Technical Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Professor Arif Rashid from SIMS and Deputy Director Hisdu Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ahmar Khan, Qasim Rizvi from Nadra, Arif Munir and Muhammad Waqas attended the meeting.

The secretary said an MoU draft has been prepared to ensure 100pc identification of dead bodies in government hospitals of Punjab. Along with Health Department, Police and Home Department are also the main stakeholders in the identification of dead bodies in government hospitals. He said that after the MoU biometric counters will be set up in every government hospital of Punjab by Nadra. The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare will appoint the focal person for the implementation of the OIV process. Besides, Police Department and Home Department will also appoint focal persons to identify the dead bodies in public hospitals of Punjab.

UO holds int’l workshop: The University of Okara (UO) Department of Mathematics, organised a one-day international workshop on “Combinatorics and Artificial Intelligence” on Thursday. Prof Dr Andria Semanicova-Fenovcikova from Department of Applied Mathematics and Informatics of the Technical University Kocsice-Slovakia and Azhar Farooq from Technology University of Eindhoven, the Netherlands.