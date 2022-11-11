SAP awarded GPTW certificate

KARACHI: SAP has received Great Place to Work (GPTW) certificate for SAP Pakistan after completing a Trust Index employee survey and Culture Audit workplace analysis, stated a press release on Thursday.

GPTW Institute is an organisation with an authority in constructing high-performance and high-trust culture companies in more than 60 countries for the last three decades.

Speaking on the recognition, Saquib Ahmad, managing director at SAP Pakistan, said the survey had helped them in building an employee engagement mindset by empowering leaders and managers to create individual development plans. “We hope to achieve the best talent pools and enhance our productivity through happier and satisfied employees, in light of this survey.”

SAP has completed its 50 years. It was founded in 1972 and has steadily grown into a global powerhouse of more than 100,000 employees, supporting more than 460,000 customers across 140 countries.

The company completed the survey, which assists in understanding of employees’ perception of the core values of the company that support the environment and working culture. It measures the level of fairness, collaboration, respect, community, integrity, pride, support, credibility, communication, competence, and camaraderie and other features.