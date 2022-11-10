PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (Left) and PM Shehbaz Sharif. The News/File

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN supreme leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif have resolved that the coalition government will not succumb to PTI’s pressure, especially on its demand for early elections and dissolution of the National Assembly, it has been learnt.

The two siblings met at the Avenfield flats four hours after the younger Sharif arrived here after concluding his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference. According to a source, only Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Suleman Sharif, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and rest of the family members were present in the meeting that lasted for over three hours.

Nawaz told Shehbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis” and “not succumb to any kind of pressure”. The two brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with through legal means.

Talking to the media on arrival at the Avenfield, Shehbaz said, “Pakistan has won the match against New Zealand, Alhamdullilah. Let’s pray that Pakistan wins in the final as well. Congratulations to the whole nation on this victory”.

When Geo News asked if he will be discussing the next army chief’s appointment with Nawaz, he said: “I have come today to meet my elder brother and my family. I am meeting them and their children after a long time.”

He didn’t discuss anything further. After the end of the meeting, when the same question was put to the premier, he said: “It was a family meeting with my brother, my nieces and my nephews and rest of the family joined too. We had a lunch and gup shup (chit chat) and congratulations to all of you on Pakistan’s win.”

Shehbaz will again meet Nawaz and some party leaders on Thursday (today). This was his third trip to London after becoming the prime minister in April. His visit to London comes two weeks before the end of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure on November 29. It has been reported that Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment.