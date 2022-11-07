Speed limits on several motorways reduced

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) on Sunday reduced the speed limit on certain sections of different motorways for safe travel and to curtail accidents.

In a message on social media, NHMP urged people to drive cautiously. The speed limit was lowered to 100 kilometers an hour on the M2 motorway, from Thokar Niaz Baig to Ravi Toll Plaza section of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway for Light transport vehicles and 80 KPH for Heavy/Commercial transport vehicles.

The new speed limit will also be applicable on Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4), Lahore to Sambrial section on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11), and Hekla till Yarik on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14).