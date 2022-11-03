Life of Prophet (PBUH) best pattern for all human beings

LAHORE:Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has said that the successful life of Last Prophet (PBUH) is the best pattern for not only the Muslims in the world but also for the all human beings in universe.

He expressed these views in the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) Conference organised in Lahore General Hospital. Faculty members, LGH MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, doctors, nurses, employees, office-bearers of YDA, YNA, APCA PGMI and Health Support Staff Association and a large number of citizens attended this conference.

According to the teachings of the Holy Quran, people associated with any field of life can achieve success in this world and hereafter by following the footsteps of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

He said that people working in the medical field should get benefit more from the life of the Prophet (PBUH). PGMI & Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH) taught the practical lesson of serving the suffering humanity and made it possible to help people without colour and creed by telling that protecting life of one person is equal to the protecting the whole humanity.

Maulana Tariq Jameel said that in the present era of materialism, selfless activities of human welfare are not less than a blessing and we should ensure maximum welfare activities for each other in this temporary life. He said that the real lesson of the life of the beloved Prophet (PBUH) is to work for the welfare of others and the medical field is the best area to work for this noble cause.

On this occasion, Mehfil-e-Naat and Durood-o-Salam was also held. Maulana Tariq Jameel inaugurated graphic lawn in LGH. At the end of this conference, LGH Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar presented an honorary shield to Maulana Tariq Jameel.