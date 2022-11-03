Oblivious of history, Imran marches on

One of the reasons why former Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the military takeover on Oct 12, 1999 by former Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf was later’s pledge to punish both Sharifs and Bhuttos. He sided with him till 2002 when Musharraf gave preference to Chaudhrys of Gujarat over him in the general elections.

Interestingly, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's support to Musharraf takeover was “conditional” as she too was against Sharif's rule, but called for immediate elections. Five years later when Musharraf imposed “emergency plus” on November 3, 2007, Imran joined the democratic forces and opposed his action.

At that time, he was part of an alliance with PMLN and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the three had boycotted any polls under Musharraf. But, Sharifs later decided to participate in the elections. Imran's latest reaction to a question about reports of possible martial law that he doesn't care about it has generated a debate in the media. In the same flow, he also considered the Musharraf era better than the present regime because of what they did with his party leaders like Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill.

In 2007, he not only welcomed the military takeover but continued support till 2002, and also voted for him in his referendum. Later, he regretted his decision and joined the movement against him. So for, Imran’s prime target is his three key political opponents – Sharifs, Zardari and Maulana – come what how they are ousted. He intends to mount pressure and could go to any extent as he wants “result” this month irrespective at what cost, something which many political observers term as dangerous.

But, not many people know what really led to emergency on Nov 3. It was for the first time in political and legal history of Pakistan that the word “plus” was coined by none other than the “legal defender” of many martial laws, late Sharifuddin Pirzada. It was he who had also advised the former military dictator to become “chief executive” on Oct 12, 1999. But, even the undeclared martial law could not save him or his mighty rule from the ultimate fall of nine years’ rule.

As we observed yet another “Black Day” today against the imposition of emergency, the reports of any extra constitutional actions and indifferent kind of reaction from the former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the question of martial law have caused some concern as his long march enters 7th day. Some believe It could have a violent end. Not only Imran himself but his senior party leader’s statement caused concern in regard to a possible chaotic situation.

While the military establishment clearly stated in a press conference last week that it had nothing to do with politics, what options the government left with. Some sources hinted at possible detention or house arrest of Imran Khan and some other senior leaders if things went out of control.

While Imran is silent on what would be his reaction in case of extra-constitutional move, the party No 2, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said they would oppose ML. But, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz did not oppose the emergency in 2007 when Musharraf decided. “It was not a unanimous decision”, said an unimpeachable source who was close to the ex-President, who is suffering from multiple ailments in Dubai for the past several years. He told this scribe of the events that led to the unpopular decision of emergency.

“While Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and some others who attended the conference call backed Musharraf, one of the Lt. Generals, who was also a close aide of Musharraf, opposed it including ban on six top TV anchors. He said it could prove counterproductive”, he said.

Prior to this famous “conference call”, there were also some backdoor contacts between the same General now retired and former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry. “The latter wanted some written guarantee from Gen Musharraf in regard to his retirement as Army Chief”, sources disclosed.

However, Musharraf was not ready to trust the ex-CJP and both he and the former PM felt that he was trying to take political advantage and had made up his mind to punish him (Musharraf) and disqualify him.

On the contrary, it was Musharraf who had backed out from his decision to quit as Army Chief by December 2004 which led to the Legal Framework Order, LFP and 17th Constitutional Amendment with religious parties’ alliance, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). The sources said CJP allegedly wanted something in writing.

While the lawyers’ movement was already on the peak and had taken a new turn after Supreme Court restored deposed Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry in June, the ban on media on Nov 3 added to fire and journalists launched the movement against the ban led by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

While Gen Musharraf, in his address to the nation in the evening of Nov 3, declared “emergency plus”, the Supreme Court’s seven members bench headed by the CJP, within hours, declared emergency as illegal and unconstitutional.

It was followed by a Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO). But, even the former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz could not get the endorsement of Nov 3 action from the then Parliament.

The journalists’ movement continued for another 88 days. And though there was a division within Musharraf’s top hierarchy, one of the close aides of Musharraf in uniform said to be the one whom some other aides believed was responsible for most of his actions between March and November, including decisions like Lal Masjid and May 12 operation.

Musharraf never expected the historic “NO” from ex-CJP when he was summoned to GHQ and pressured. All this led to a lawyers’ movement, and for the first time even the sitting judges used to go to listen to the address of Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry. The movement was later joined by the political parties and civil society which later combined with the journalists’ movement.

Remembering the events unfolded during all this time 15 years back, there was a time when even Musharraf decided to step down at the SC full bench restored ex-CJP. Sources said in an emergency meeting called after SC decision, Gen Musharraf said he had two options – he himself resigns both as Army Chief and as President of Pakistan, or he calls fresh elections.

“There was complete silence in the meeting before Chaudhrys of Gujarat opposed and advised Musharraf to continue and counter the movement through some other means”, one source disclosed.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who went to Dubai for two weeks following Oct 18 suicidal bomb blast on her procession that killed 150 people, announced her return after imposition of emergency and rejected Musharraf’s action.

She mounted pressure and led campaign in defiance to understanding with Musharraf that she should not come before elections as one of the pre-conditions under NRO. So, in a way broke the deal and started campaigning for scheduled elections in December 2007.

Following her return, the Saudi government also allowed self-exile leader Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan against the deal signed by him that he would not take part in politics for 10 years.

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after addressing her last elections rally on December 27 which delayed the polls. All this led not only to Musharraf’s retirement from the Army, but stepping down as President of Pakistan.

The writer is a columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang.

Twitter:@MazharAbbasGEO