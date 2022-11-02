TTML to use cloud technology

KARACHI: Tata Textile Mills Limited (TTML) has collaborated with Integration Xperts (Pvt.) Limited to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with an aim to transform its textile mills and food division businesses by leveraging cloud technology, a statement said on Tuesday.

Integration Xperts, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), will install the project at TTML, which is expected to go live by early 2023.

Previously, TTML’s operations relied on a combination of customised and standard legacy solutions and manual processes. According to the company, it turned to implement Oracle Cloud ERP, a complete, modern cloud ERP suite to manage its operations across its textile and meat manufacturing facilities to gain productivity and flexibility, have a consistent view across its business, and implement next-gen technology and enhancements.

“Our growth strategy is supported by the integration of cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line solutions that will not only help our textile and food division become the benchmark in the industry but revolutionize the legacy-based operations in its entirety," said Muhammad Yasir Khan, chief information officer, Tata Textile Mills Limited.