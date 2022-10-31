Two killed in cylinder blast

LAHORE:Two labourers were killed when a welding gas cylinder exploded in a textile mill in Raiwind on Sunday.

The victims identified as Ejaz, 37, son of Farooq, and Ashiq, 44, son of Boota, were busy in welding when the welding gas tank exploded with a big bang, resulting into their instant death. Bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Old man crushed by train: A moving train killed a 60-year-old man in Shahdara Town area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was hit by the train while crossing the railway track near Barkat Town in the limits of Shahdara Town police, resulting into his instant death. Police shifted the body to the morgue and started searching for the heirs.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man died in a local hospital a few hours after he was injured in a road accident in the limits of Ichhra police on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, had suffered critical injuries after being hit by a speedy vehicle. He was admitted to a local hospital where he expired while Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Man beaten to death: A 60-year-old man was killed by two people with punches and kicks in the limits of Chung police here on Sunday. Accused Haroon and Ahsan got infuriated when victim M Ashraf forbade them from standing in a street without any justification. They beat Ashraf up to their satisfaction by punches and kicks and escaped from the scene. The injured was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Body was shifted to morgue.

IG Punjab pays tribute to cop: IG Punjab paid tribute to constable Liaquat Ali, who died of cardiac seizure while performing long march duty. He directed DPO Sheikhupura to take complete care of the constable's family and they should not be left alone at any point of life. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Constable Liaquat Ali was on duty with the long march convoy when he suffered a serious heart attack and died.

The constable belonged to Khanqah Dogran, Sheikhupura and was survived by three sons and a daughter.1029 road accidents: At least 14 persons were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1029 road accidents in all districts of Punjab. In these road accidents, 14 people died whereas 1073 were injured. Around 582 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.