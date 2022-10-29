Sharjeel asks Chinese company to submit final proposal to set up bus manufacturing plant

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has asked the Chinese bus company, Yutong Bus, to submit its final proposal for setting a plant in the province for manufacturing public transport vehicles so they could work on the reservation of land and fulfil other formalities for the project.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting with the Yutong Bus and its partner Master Motors Pakistan at his office on Friday. Director Yutong Middle East Pakistan Robin, Sales Manager Paul, Director Marketing Master Motors Pakistan Muhammad Faisal Mairaj, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq and others attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on setting up the plant for the manufacturing of public transport vehicles in Sindh. The meeting shed light on importing more buses from China under the Peoples Bus Service project. The minister asked the Chinese company to give estimated time they need for submitting the final proposal to the Sindh government.

He added that the Sindh government was serious about setting up the plant and wanted to start work on it as soon as possible. He added that the plant would also create employment opportunities. Robin briefed the transport minister that his company was working on the proposal of the plant and it would be submitted to the Sindh government soon.

Yutong Buses China and Master Motors Pakistan handed over 10 trucks of relief goods to the provincial minister for flood affected people. The relief goods included 1,400 ration bags and 200 tents.

The provincial minister thanked the Chinese company for the assistance to the flood victims and added that Chinese government and Chinese companies had remained at the forefront in assisting victims of recent natural calamity.