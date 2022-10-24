 
Monday October 24, 2022
Peshawar

Timber smuggling bid foiled

By Our Correspondent
October 24, 2022

JAMRUD: Timber worth millions of rupees was seized and a case registered against timber smugglers in the Tirah valley, official sources said on Sunday.

They said that a team of district administration, the Forest Department and police raided various places in Tirah and seized the illegal timber.

The team sealed a saw machine and filed a first information report against the people involved in timber smuggling.

