Timber smuggling bid foiled

JAMRUD: Timber worth millions of rupees was seized and a case registered against timber smugglers in the Tirah valley, official sources said on Sunday.
They said that a team of district administration, the Forest Department and police raided various places in Tirah and seized the illegal timber.
The team sealed a saw machine and filed a first information report against the people involved in timber smuggling.
