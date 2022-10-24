Rule of terror

Sindh police officials routinely inform the people of Karachi to hand over their money and valuable possessions to armed robbers without resisting. Sometimes, it feels as if we are the main characters of a dystopian novel. The police, who are responsible for providing a safe living environment, are now educating people about the dos and don’ts of street crimes. Is this how civilized nations live?
The people of Karachi feel that they are living in an abandoned city. Crime rate is increasing fast, and the law-enforcement agencies seem hopeless in front of these criminals.
Syed Murtaza
Karachi
Why are we not talking about the devastation caused by the floods? All we heard was debt-cancellation pleas, but the...
At the time of by-elections or general elections, all political parties become quite active. They resolve the...
PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had rightly claimed that once out of power he would be more dangerous. His insistence on...
Lahore has become a crime hotspot for the last nine months. The Punjab police has failed to bring the situation under...
It is time we 'thanked' the government for doing something for the welfare of ordinary people. It is not allowing...
Every government in Pakistan pays lip service to the promotion of education in this country, but in reality, they all...
Comments