Rule of terror

Sindh police officials routinely inform the people of Karachi to hand over their money and valuable possessions to armed robbers without resisting. Sometimes, it feels as if we are the main characters of a dystopian novel. The police, who are responsible for providing a safe living environment, are now educating people about the dos and don’ts of street crimes. Is this how civilized nations live?

The people of Karachi feel that they are living in an abandoned city. Crime rate is increasing fast, and the law-enforcement agencies seem hopeless in front of these criminals.

Syed Murtaza

Karachi