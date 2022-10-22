Aslam assures traders of solving their problems

LAHORE:A delegation of All Pakistan Chambers of Small Traders called on Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Friday.

The delegation was led by Mian Zafar Iqbal, President Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Faisalabad. During the meeting, the issues faced by traders and industrialists were discussed.

The delegation presented demands for cess and property tax, setting up of a furniture city in Sargodha, power looms, connecting the industrial estate of Vehari with the motorway, and land for offices of chambers in industrial estates.

The minister assured the delegation of solving their legitimate problems on a priority basis. Speaking to the delegation, Aslam Iqbal said that the loan limit would be increased from Rs10 million to Rs20 million. He directed the Punjab Small Industries Corporation MD to take necessary steps to increase the loan limit to Rs20 million. He also directed to review the construction of the approach road to connect the Vehari Industrial Estate with the Motorway.

Aslam Iqbal said that 24 small industrial estates had been set up across Punjab and the policy of 100 percent colonisation of industrial estates was being implemented. The delegation included Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq Anjum, Founder President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Small Traders, Hamid Ali Senior Vice President, Tariq Khan Jadoon President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders, Naeem Ashraf, and others.