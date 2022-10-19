Govt introducing tax, finance management system: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari Tuesday said the Punjab government was introducing tax and public finance management system reforms with the involvement of all stakeholders to control the wasteful use of resources. The minister speaking at the inauguration of a private sector steel mills plant located on Manga Road said that rapid population growth was leading the country to depleting resource so there is a dire need for harnessing population growth to meet the scarcity of resources. The Punjab government is ensuring efficient and prudent use of resources to address the challenges facing the economy. The government has been mobilising the frozen assets of government departments, he added.
