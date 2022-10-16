Nishtar hospital starts probe into decaying bodies

MULTAN: The Nishtar Medical Health University’s inquiry committee constituted on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has started probing and preparing the report on the dead bodies’ dumping complaints, a Nishtar hospital spokesperson said on Saturday.

The inquiry report would be sent to the South Punjab Health Department, he said, strongly denying reports appearing in some sections of electronic media regarding the replacement of security guards. The hospital administration rejected fake reports saying such reports are fake, fabricated, baseless and completely based on lies. “The reports are part of efforts to defame the institution. No action or departmental proceedings can be initiated until the completion of inquiry findings and report, the spokesperson said. The Nishtar hospital is the only hospital which is not only serving Multan, South Punjab but also parts of Balochistan and Sindh and defaming the institution through self-created reports would hurt thousands of patients visiting the hospital on daily basis from far-flung remote areas.

Earlier, the South Punjab Additional Chief Saqib Zafar ordered an inquiry into dumping abandoned human bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital and directed South Punjab Secretary Specialized Health Care to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The committee will submit its report within three days (next Monday).