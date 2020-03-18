Danyal Zafar climbs the charts on California Music Channel

Climbing out from the shadows of big brother, (actor, producer, singer-songwriter) Ali Zafar, Danyal Zafar, who unveiled his full-length experimental debut album, Blue Butterfly, seems to have hit the mark.

When his first single from the album, the risque and experimental title song released, it didn’t receive the best response. But Danyal quickly recovered with the second single, ‘So Long, Goodbye’ – a step in the right direction.

Having released his experimental debut album, Blue Butterfly earlier this month, Danyal, colloquially known as Danny Zee, is doing well on the charts. The record, released by Lightingale Records also features other emerging artists as well such as Anna Salman and Maria Unera. The collaborative ‘It’s 6:00am’ with one of the hottest new producers from the counterculture scene, music producer MRKLE, has hit written all over it and is pretty good.

It was pointed out by BBC’s Asian Network’s Waqas Saeed who called the album “refreshing” with “cool vocals + cool production”.



Beyond that though, Danyal Zafar’s single ‘So Long, Goodbye’ – a mix of multiple genres – is making waves on California Music Channel where it has risen to #53 from #101 in two weeks in a playlist that also features international artists such as Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Pitbull, Blake Shetlton, Justin Bieber, Sean Paul and many others.