Netflix branding King Charles an 'unfeeling brute' with 'collateral damage'

File Footage

Netflix is being accused of turning the memory of Princess Diana into a "diamond-wearing schemer."



Royal columnist Jan Moir issued this claim in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began by saying, "Art is one thing, duplicitous emotional embroidery for the sake of dramatic plot lines is another. I thought it was shameful at the time, and still do now."



"This week we learn that the fifth series will continue in the same vein: the Queen is still a cold fish; Charles is an unfeeling brute; mad, marginalised Diana is a diamond-wearing schemer; and their children are collateral damage as the War of the Waleses plunges onwards, finally ending in divorce and separate quests for personal happiness."