PML-N calls for action against man threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — AFP

The video of a man threatening to kill PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz if former prime minister Imran Khan is arrested has gone viral on social media.



In the clip doing the rounds on Twitter, the man, believed to be speaking from Faisalabad's NA-108, can be seen standing next to Qasim Suri, the former National Assembly speaker, and saying that he would not spare Maryam if Imran is arrested illegally.

Responding to the video in a tweet PML-N Joint Secretary Taallal Chaudry condemned it, saying former premier Imran Khan, who himself is a candidate from Faisalabad NA-108, is responsible for the man.



He called for the Election Commission of Pakistan and the police to take action.

In the video, the man said he did not want any post in the party and would prefer to be a worker but he would not like anything illegal done to Imran Khan. Suri sat there unmoved smiling at his assertions.