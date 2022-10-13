Kareena Kapoor and baby Jeh 'go to work together' in London: See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan last appeared in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and baby Jeh goes to work together, adorable picture of the mother-son duo gets viral on social media.

Kapoor, in the picture wore, a white coloured-hoodie with a light blue denim jeans and white shoes. She opted for a pony tail as her hairstyle and supported her look with a pair of cool sunglasses.

On the other hand, Jehangir Ali Khan walked beside his mother holding her hand, wearing a black sweater with a pair of black pants and black shoes. Baby Jeh also wore a pair sunglasses, just like mother Kareena.

Bebo shared the picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it: “Off to work with my Boy… but a quick Pose befor we leave… #Jeh baba #Kaam pe chalo.”

The mother-son duo looked extremely adorable as they posed for the picture while walking in the hotel corridor in London.



On the work front, the 3 idiots actress is working on Hansal Mehta’s upcoming yet-untitled film. but the plot revealed so far says that it is going to be murder mystery. Moreover, she has The Devotion of Suspect X opposite Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma lined up next, reported PinkVilla.