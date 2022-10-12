In pictures: Malala visits flood camps in Pakistan

AFP & Web Desk

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday met with victims of Pakistan's devastating monsoon floods, in only the second visit to her home country since being shot by the Taliban a decade ago.

Catastrophic flooding this summer put one-third of Pakistan underwater, displaced eight million people, and caused an estimated $28 billion in damage.

Authorities are also battling a health crisis of malaria, dengue and malnutrition that has broken out among flood victims living in thousands of makeshift camps across the country.

Yousafzai visited camps in rural Sindh province where she met with women who have fled their submerged villages, describing them as "very brave", according to a statement released by the provincial chief minister's office.

She also expressed her concerns over the impact on education, with two million children missing classes and 12,000 schools damaged.

DADU: Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousufzai takes a class in a girls primary school established in a tent at Tent City at the MNV Drain embankment. — CM House

