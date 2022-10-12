Expert doubts Prince Harry and Meghan to be invited to King Charles's coronation

Royal expert and author Angela Levin who recently published a book about Camilla doubts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles.

Shortly after the Palace announced the date of coronation, Levin said, wrote, "the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Consort Queen will be held on May 6 2023. The date is also little Archie's birthday. I bet Harry and Meghan are keen to come, but will they be invited? Harry's memoirs and Meghan's podcast might make all the difference."

Prince Harry and Meghan's relations with the royal family deteriorated after they sat for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The couple, however, recently visited the UK to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

It is still not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be invited to attend the coronation ceremony of the King.