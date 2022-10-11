 
Fans go wild after Rihanna drops clue on son’s name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son on May 13 in Los Angeles

By Web Desk
October 11, 2022

Rihanna has dropped major hint over the name of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May this year.

The Diamonds crooner’s latest outing in Los Angeles has created quite a buzz on the internet after eagle-eyed spotted major clue in her outfit.

On Saturday, Riri, who is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl, was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio, accompanied with A$AP Rocky.

The We Found Love singer, 34, was dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey, paired Diesel jeans. She carried a sparkly Balenciaga bag.

However, it was a long silver necklace with a sparkling ‘D’ pendant grabbed massive attention online.

Fans speculated if the necklace was a clue to the name of her child. “Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????” one fan excitedly wrote.

Rihanna is yet to reveal the name of the 5-month-old baby boy.