Fans go wild after Rihanna drops clue on son’s name

Rihanna has dropped major hint over the name of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May this year.
The Diamonds crooner’s latest outing in Los Angeles has created quite a buzz on the internet after eagle-eyed spotted major clue in her outfit.
On Saturday, Riri, who is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl, was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio, accompanied with A$AP Rocky.
The We Found Love singer, 34, was dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey, paired Diesel jeans. She carried a sparkly Balenciaga bag.
However, it was a long silver necklace with a sparkling ‘D’ pendant grabbed massive attention online.
Fans speculated if the necklace was a clue to the name of her child. “Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????” one fan excitedly wrote.
Rihanna is yet to reveal the name of the 5-month-old baby boy.
