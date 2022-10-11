Fans go wild after Rihanna drops clue on son’s name

File footage

Rihanna has dropped major hint over the name of her baby boy, whom she welcomed with her partner A$AP Rocky in May this year.

The Diamonds crooner’s latest outing in Los Angeles has created quite a buzz on the internet after eagle-eyed spotted major clue in her outfit.

On Saturday, Riri, who is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl, was spotted at a Hollywood recording studio, accompanied with A$AP Rocky.

The We Found Love singer, 34, was dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey, paired Diesel jeans. She carried a sparkly Balenciaga bag.

However, it was a long silver necklace with a sparkling ‘D’ pendant grabbed massive attention online.

Fans speculated if the necklace was a clue to the name of her child. “Wonder what the D on her chain is for??? Baby name????” one fan excitedly wrote.

Rihanna is yet to reveal the name of the 5-month-old baby boy.