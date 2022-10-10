Anwar Maqsood’s wit shines yet again in his new play 'Saadhay 14 August'

The final part of the iconic trilogy Saadhay 14 August directed by Dawar Mehmood premiered on 14th August, 2022 and since then, it has been houseful with more than 80 shows so far.

The play revolves around the two leaders, Gandhi and Jinnah, who witness the situation of their countries after their deaths. They talk about the series of events that happened on both sides of the border, and find the contrast between past and present India-Pakistan, forcing the audience to think about where the nations are headed in the future.

Playwright Anwar Maqsood is renowned for the sarcastic sense of humour he uses to picture the bitter realities of Indo-Pak societies. His art is famous for leaving people awestruck and he has changed the dynamics of theater in Pakistan. Maqsood’s humour, wit, and writing style is quite straightforward, which at times is difficult for some people to absorb. Saadhay 14 August is again one example, where he openly portrayed not only Pakistan’s current condition but also of its neighbor, India.

Hence, it's worth mentioning here the play is not just a mockery about Pakistan’s current state, but also paints a picture of the country we share a long history with.

The dialogues between both the leaders, Muhammad Ali Jinnah played by Dawar Mehmood and Mahatama Gandhi by Tanveer Gill, were full of sarcasm and left the audience astounded. The play had various moments where the audience were forced to sit back and reflect on their actions as nationalists. A brief interpretation of mob culture, manipulation of political rights, abuse of power and corruption was made through mordacity. Moreover, extremism and the absurdity of it was also represented in a subtle way which also pointed out the hypocrisy of political leaders and their followers.

The setting of the drama was divided into 4 parts. The first scene begins from a trial session of Winston Churchill in a courtroom and moves onto occupied Kashmir, Lahore, Delhi, and finally at London. The transitions between each scene were executed with sound effects and emergence of numerous side characters reflecting the cultures and partition massacres which moved audience. The glimpses of the cultures during transitions were shown to give a touch of belonging. Moreover, this play is a ‘variety’ show as it includes an ‘item number song’ with dance that has been thrown to keep the environment lively.

Mehmood and Gill exceptionally justified the compelling script with their dynamically engaging performance. An important part of the credit goes to the two actors who did not, at any point, lack in the execution of the realistic portrayal.

Maqsood took a dig at the caretakers of the country, in his classic satire wrapped in sarcasm and cracked jokes that gave laughing fits to the audience, as the play proceeded, the voice of applause grew louder and louder because it made people cry, laugh, and think. A sarcastic, realistic, and witty rollercoaster ride of emotions featuring the struggles of independence done by visionary leaders is a must-watch for all those who appreciate sarcastic humour and are open to criticism, or else, it might disappoint you since it is not for everyone.

The trilogy by Maqsood began with Pawnay 14 August in 2011 followed by Sawa 14 August in 2013, and concluded with Saadhay 14 August in 2022. The playwright expressed his disappointment in an interview that he had been waiting for 14th August (symbol of true freedom), but he has not yet seen it coming despite of 75 years. The show will be wrapped finally on 11th October at Arts Council, Karachi.