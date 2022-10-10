Sheikhupura axe murders: Suspect remanded for three days, 5 cops in custody

A blurred out image of the man suspected of murdering eight people in their sleep outside a lock-up with the Punjab police. — Twitter/ @OfficialDPRPP

SHEIKHUPURA: The police was granted a three-day judicial remand of the man suspected of killing eight people with an axe in their sleep last week at a village in Sheikhupura.



Meanwhile, in another development in the case, the Punjab police arrested five policemen over criminal negligence after it was revealed in the inquiry report that residents of the Narang area, where the murders took place, had reported that the same suspect, Faiz Rasool, had injured people some days back.

The Punjab police tweeted late Sunday night that officials responsible for criminal negligence are not entitled to any concession.

A case has already been registered against Narang SHO Inspector Abdul Wahab, ASI Muhammad Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Rafi and Mehrar Ammarul Hasan for negligence, Jang reported.



On Monday, the suspect's remand was approved after the police presented Faiz before a magistrate. In the case against Faiz, provisions of terrorism are also included.

He will be presented before an anti-terrorism court tomorrow (Tuesday).

The grisly murders

Last week, a man killed eight people with an axe while they were sleeping in Sheikhupura.



According to the police, the deceased, who were sleeping at various spots at village in the suburbs of Sheikhupura, were attacked by the man.

District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar had said the man committed all the murders after 3am when the entire village was sleeping.



Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had taken notice of the killings and asked the police authorities for an investigation report.