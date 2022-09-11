Man axed to death

A man was axed to death on Saturday night near the Super Highway Kathore Morr within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 58-year-old Jumman, son of Nassu. Police said a suspect identified as Peero had been arrested who killed the victim during a clash over personal reasons. Police also seized the axe used in the incident.

Separately, a labourer died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on him in the Orangi Town area. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The labourer was identified as Iqbal, 57. Police said he was working at the under-construction building when the wall collapsed on him. Further investigations are under way.