 
close
Saturday October 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Sheikhupura man axes eight people asleep in village to death

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi asks police authorities for an investigation report; suspect take into custody

By Ahmed Faraz
October 08, 2022
A blurred out screengrab from footage of the crime scene. — Screengrab
A blurred out screengrab from footage of the crime scene. — Screengrab

SHEIKHUPURA: A man killed eight people with an axe while they were sleeping in Sheikhupura.

According to the police, the deceased, who were sleeping at various spots at village in the suburbs of Sheikhupura, were attacked by the man.

The police say that the suspect has been arrested with murder weapon and that he appeared to be suffering a mental health problem.

District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar said the man committed all the murders after 3am when the entire village was sleeping.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has taken notice of the killings and asked the police authorities for an investigation report.

CM Elahi said that the provision of justice to the families should be ensured.