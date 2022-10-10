IHC reserves judgment on PTI’s plea against Section 144

Islamabad High Court building. — IHC website

ISLAMABAD: The IHC reserved on Monday its judgment on PTI’s petition challenging the federal government’s powers relating to the imposition of Section 144 ahead of the party’s expected long march to the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had hinted at imposing Section 144 to cope with the proposed long march of the PTI. On Saturday, PTI senior leader and former federal minister Asad Umar moved the IHC, requesting it to declare the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad unconstitutional.

He was of the view that the imposition of Section 144 to prevent peaceful protest is “unconstitutional”.