Karan Johar hints at Shah Rukh Khan’s return to 'Koffee With Karan 8'

Karan Johar recently wrapped up his show Koffee With Karan season 7. Even the seventh season had returned after a huge gap amidst lots of excitement and expectation.
For those unversed, in the last episode of series, Karan announced the show’s return with an eighth season.
However, the seventh season of Koffee with Karan missed the appearance of Shahrukh Khan.
And now the famed director has made an update if the Khan will be retuning for the next season.
Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Karan said, "I'm hoping that we can do something solid with Shah Rukh Khan in the next season because he's been such a huge part of the show.
Every time he's appeared, he's been magical. So I'm hoping that but there are so many more people that I still would love to get on the show."
SRK has appeared in many seasons of KWK. Further, KJo revealed that he also wants Ranbir Kapoor on the next season of Koffee With Karan 8.
"It was 12 episodes so we were restricted by calling not more than 26 people. Ranbir Kapoor, of course, teases me and says that he won't come on Koffee With Karan ever. I'll try and convince him for the next season."
