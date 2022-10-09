Nine of a family killed in Chilas roof collapse

Nine members of a family were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Chilas. Photo: Twitter/@Mountain_Man007

CHILAS: A woman and her eight children were killed after torrential rains caused the roof of their house to collapse in Chilas in the wee hours of Sunday (today).

According to police, the incident took place in Bonar Das area of Chilas. Following heavy rains, the roof of a dilapidated house suddenly caved in, burying a woman and her four daughters and the same number of sons under its debris.

Police said that the nine members of the family died on the spot and their bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

President, PM offer condolences to bereaved family

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed their grief over the incident and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the death of nine members of a family in the tragic incident, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shahbaz wrote, "We share the grief with the family. May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannah al Firdous and grant patience to the family."