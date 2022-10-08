Why Amazon analyst 'fell asleep' watching 'The Rings of Power'?

Amazon's Prime Video billion-dollar project Lord Of The Ring: The Rings of Power left Amazon's analyst 'fell asleep' from the first few episodes, as per Insider.

"We fell asleep during our first viewings of episodes one, three, and four and have not watched episode five yet due to a combination of not enjoying the first four episodes and a busy schedule," Forte, an analyst at D.A. Davidson.

Forte explained to investors he was optimistic initially about the fantasy series; however got bearish as far as the show spanned, "Nearly one month after its September 1 launch and five episodes in on an eight-episode season, the audience response (as measured by Rotten Tomatoes) is far worse than we initially expected (as suggested by the critics' warm reception) and is not improving (as we had, initially, anticipated)."

The analyst further quantified the risks to Amazon if the show didn't get up to the mark, "If we work off of Amazon's reported figures of 25 million viewers for the launch and an audience of 200 million Prime members who engage with Prime Video, we come up with the following: 12.5% penetration (or 87.5% lack of interest).

"If we marry the audience score, then we get the following: 9.5 million viewers liked it (38% of 25 million) suggesting 4.75% penetration (95.25% did not like it and or are not interested in it)," he added in the research note. "So as much as 95.25% of Prime members may not be happy about paying $20 more per year for Prime because of Amazon's content spending, including LOTR," the analyst added.