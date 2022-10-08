Strictly Molly Rainford shares how Simon Cowell funded her through stage school

Strictly sensation Molly Rainford has shared some interesting details about Simon Cowell.

As the early favourite to lift this year’s glitter ball, she has for two weeks now stood in front of acid-tongued Craig Revel Horwood to await his critique of her ballroom routines.

Each time, CBBC star Molly says her heart pounds — and no wonder as Craig’s put-downs are among the most vicious in television.

But ten years ago, at 11 years old, Molly stood up in front of another notorious Mr Nasty: singing Ave Maria to Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent.

‘When I went on BGT, I was young, I didn’t realise what a big deal it was, and now I’m older I understand the intensity of the show, my nerves are [worse].’ So could Craig really be crueller than Cowell?

‘People always ask me who is the scarier of two,’ says Molly, who now has a children’s TV show on CBBC. ‘With Simon, he is a softie at heart and he was nice to me on the show, so Craig takes the crown on that one.

‘When it’s his turn to talk, it’s a bit like “oh no, what is he going to say?” Your heart is going . . . Craig is a tough one to crack.

‘Thank goodness, so far he has been nice . . . I just hope I can keep it up.’

Molly’s time at the London-based college was funded by Simon Cowell’s record label. No wonder she thinks he’s nicer than Craig.

He’s something of a fairy godfather, agreeing to sponsor her stage schooling when Molly’s family turned down his offer of a record deal, determined their daughter would not become a one-hit-wonder.