PPP leader rejects social media reports on Zardari’s health

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Daily Jang/file

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman Saturday categorically rejected social media reports claiming Asif Ali Zardari’s health has deteriorated and that he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Moving on to her Twitter handle, Sherry Rehman clarified that there was no truth to the reports circulating on social media about the health of the PPP co-chairman.

“The X-ray circulating on social media is not his,” she said, adding that fake stories are being spread on social media platforms about Zardari’s health.

“Asif Ali Zardari is under treatment and with the prayers of the nation and workers he will recover and will be with us soon,” she wrote.

‘Zardari is in good health’

A day earlier, his personal physician Dr Asim Hussain said that Asif Ali Zardari "is in good health and will be discharged" from hospital in a few days.

Dr Asim is the head of the medical board responsible for Zardari's treatment. Zardari is under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area for an infection in one of his lungs. He was hospitalised on September 27 after his health deteriorated.

Hussain took to Twitter to repudiate the rumours circulating on different social media platforms about the PPP leader's "deteriorating health condition" in Friday's early hours. He said all such reports are fake as his patient is doing well and will be sent home in a few days.

Responding to rumours that Zardari would be transferred abroad for medical care, doctors last week stated that his health is improving and he does not need to be moved abroad.

On October 4, sources said that Zardari was examined by a team of doctors, most of whom specialise in respiratory diseases. They came from Dubai.