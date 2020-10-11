Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital: PPP

Former president Asif Ali Zardari leaving the National Accountability Court after attending his hearing in the Federal capital, in Park lane and Thatta Water, references cases in Islamabad, on October 05, 2020. — Online/Files

KARACHI: Former president and the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to a hospital in the city after he felt "unwell" late Sunday evening.

According to a statement from the PPP, doctors are conducting a medical check-up and necessary medical tests.

Sources within the party said it was PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who took his father to the hospital.

Zardari has been admitted on doctors' advice, the sources said, adding that after results of initial tests are received, the course of treatment will be prescribed.

The former president is out on bail on medical grounds granted to him by the Islamabad High Court in the Park Lane and mega money-laundering corruption cases.

According to a medical report submitted in the court, the former president is suffering from several illnesses, including a heart ailment and type-2 diabetes.

The report stated that Zardari had three stents placed in his heart as he needed an angiography and there is a need to constantly monitor his blood sugar levels.

It suggested that his medical treatment under such conditions would not be possible while in jail.