Eid Milad un Nabi: No mobile service in parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Mobile services were suspended in some parts of Karachi Saturday morning due to Eid Milad un Nabi, which falls tomorrow (Sunday).
According to a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority spokesperson, mobile services were shut in various parts of the city due to security reasons on 11th and 12th Rabi ul Awal as per the government's orders.
The suspension was reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Defence Housing Authority, Saddar, Nazimabad and some other localities.
Rabi ul Awal 12 is a public holiday.
Muslims in Pakistan and across the world commemorate the 12th of Rabi ul Awal as the day when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born.
Pakistan's streets bathe in colourful lights right when the moon sighting marks the first day of the holy month with celebrations taking place across the month.
People illuminate streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings to celebrate the auspicious occasion.
Every year, the government, religious organisations, milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.
