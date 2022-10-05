Sindh govt announces public holiday on 12th Rabi ul Awal

View of a mosque decorated to mark 12th Rabi ul Awal celebrations in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Wednesday announced 12th Rabi ul Awal as a public holiday across the province. The religious holiday will be marked on Sunday, October 9.



According to a notification issued by Sindh, offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under its administrative control will remain closed on the day.

However, essential services and offices engaged in the COVID-19 emergency will remain operational.

To mark the beginning of Rabi ul Awal in Pakistan, the moon was sighted on September 27.

Muslims in Pakistan and across the world commemorate the 12th of Rabi ul Awal as the day when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born.

Pakistan's streets bathe in colourful lights right when the moon sighting marks the first day of the holy month with celebrations taking place across the month.

People illuminate streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Every year, the government, religious organisations, milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.